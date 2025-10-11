Nat Sciver-Brunt’s Century Powers England to 253/9 Against Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Clash (VIDEO)

England Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:  England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt struck ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 11, 2025 19:10 IST2025-10-11T19:07:44+5:302025-10-11T19:10:41+5:30

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s Century Powers England to 253/9 Against Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Clash (VIDEO) | Nat Sciver-Brunt’s Century Powers England to 253/9 Against Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Clash (VIDEO)

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s Century Powers England to 253/9 Against Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Clash (VIDEO)

Next

England Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:  England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a record fifth century in the ICC Women's World Cup to guide her team to 253 for nine in 50 overs against Sri Lanka in a group league match on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Sciver-Brunt played a magnificent run-a-ball 117, becoming the first player to score five centuries in the 50-over Women's World Cup. She had scored two centuries each in the last two editions of the tournament.

England lost early wickets as senior batters Tammy Beaumont made 32 off 29 balls and Heather Knight scored 29 off 47 deliveries. Sciver-Brunt held the innings together with her solid batting.

For Sri Lanka, veteran left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs.

Scorecard: England 253/9 in 50 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 117; Inoka Ranaweera 3/33)

Playing XIs  

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera  

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Open in app
Tags :ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025Nat sciverICC Women’s World Cup 2025England cricket teamSri Lanka women's teamcolomboCricket NewsViral video