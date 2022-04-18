Naveed Nawaz appointed assistant coach of Sri Lanka cricket team

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Naveed Nawaz has been appointed as the assistant head coach of the senior men’s team on a two-year deal. Nawaz played one Test and three ODIs in his international career for Sri Lanka but he had a wide range of experience in first-class cricket. He also has an excellent coaching record having taken Bangladesh to the U19 World Cup title in 2020.Nawaz, 48, will take over coaching duties under newly-appointed head coach Chris Silverwood whose first assignment is a two-Test tour of Bangladesh next month.

The other coaching staff for the Bangladesh tour would be Chaminda Vaas as the team’s fast bowling coach while Puyal Wijetunge and Manoj Abeywickrama will take over the spin department and fielding department respectively. After Mickey Arthur had stepped down as head coach, Sri Lanka had appointed Rumesh Ratnayake as his replacement on an interim basis until they found a new full-time head coach. At the same time, England had also removed Chris Silverwood from the head coach position post the dismal show in the Ashes.