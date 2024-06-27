Chris Silverwood Resigns: Sri Lanka's Head Coach Steps Down After T20 World Cup 2024 Debacle

Chris Silverwood has stepped down as the head coach of the Sri Lankan men’s team after their disastrous T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the Caribbean and the United States. Silverwood gave ‘personal reasons’ for his resignation and said that he would want to ‘spend quality time’ with his family and loved ones after his hectic job as the coach. The 49-year-old's exit comes close on the heels of Mahela Jayawardene's resignation as consultant coach following the team's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in which they, failed to qualify for the Super 8s.

"Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home." Silverwood was quoted as saying in a SLC's release. "It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories. "

The Englishman was named Head Coach of the Sri Lanka's men's team in April 2022, soon after his stint with the England men's team ended following a 0-4 away Ashes series loss. Silverwood gained success early in his tenure as Sri Lanka lifted the Asia Cup in 2022. He also oversaw an ODI bilateral series win against Australia at home (3-2) during the country's economic crisis. Sri Lanka also finished runners-up in the 2023 Asia Cup but endured two forgettable World Cup campaigns under his tenure. The Sri Lankan cricket board is expected to announce a replacement soon.



