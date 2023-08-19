NCA chief VVS Laxman addresses emerging players of High-Performance Camp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 : India's legendary batter and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman addressed young cricketers of the High-Performance Camp at NCA in Bengaluru.

The High-Performance Camp will be of 20 days where emerging players will develop new dimensions and skills in their games to perform better.

BCCI shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) of VVS speaking with the talented young cricketers.

Mr. VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA welcomed and addressed the participants of the High Performance Camp for Emerging Players. This exciting and hungry bunch is all set to hone their skills and develop new dimensions to their game during the course of the next 20 days.

VVS will join the young Indian team as a coach in the Asian Games 2023 led by Rujuraj Gaikwad.

The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format.

Asian Games will take place in China this year from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Cricket will be featured in the multi-sport event.

However, veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Asian Games.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

