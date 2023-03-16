Nepal punch ICC World Cup Qualifiers ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Kirtipur [Nepal], March 16 : Nepal pipped Namibia to make it to the third spot of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 after they beat UAE by nine runs (by DLS method).

After an incredible tournament comeback, winning 11 of their last 12 matches to go from sixth to third, Nepal locked in the third automatic spot for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier from League 2.

Nepal defeated UAE by nine runs in a thrilling match at Tribhuvan University Ground to secure a place in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. When the umpires decided that the game couldn't continue due to poor lighting, the Rhinos needed 42 runs from 36 balls.

Nepal was nine runs ahead of the DLS score at the time and took all two points to beat Namibia (39 points) by a single point.

Bhim Sharki (67), Aarif Sheikh (52), Gulsan Jha (50*) and Kushal Bhurtel (50) starred with the bat for Nepal.

Earlier in the day, UAE's Muhammad Waseem won the toss and chose to bat, putting pressure on the hosts by putting a target on the board. The opener then let his batting do the talking, using a variety of boundaries to silence the raucous Tribhuvan University Ground crowd.

Lalit Rajbanshi, on the other hand, turned up the volume again, making a mess of Aryan Lakra's stumps for just six.

Waseem was accomped by Vriitya Aravind, but the latter was eventually caught lbw by Sandeep Lamichhane, the leg-99th spinner's ODI wicket. The wicket shifted the momentum back in the hosts' favour, and a disastrous piece of running from CP Rizwan (7) resulted in an easy run out to help turn the screws.

Aravind almost single-handedly continued UAE's charge, bringing up fifty with a guide behind Sompal Kami's point. The youngster helped UAE reach 200 points, laying the groundwork for a late blitz from his teammates.

Asif Khan joined the party and took on the Nepal bowlers, with Aravind holding one end. The right-hander spared no one, hitting four consecutive sixes off Lamichhane in a single over. In his outstanding knock of 101* off 42 balls, he hit 11 sixes, the fourth-fastest century in men's ODIs.

