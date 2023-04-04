Never go to a place where there is sweet dish, because I can't control myself: Rashid Khan

New Delhi, April 4 Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan, who is currently featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Gujarat Titans, has revealed what he likes to eat whenever the spinner is in India.

The star leg-spinner got the Player of the Match award in Gujarat's campaign opener against CSK for his brilliant all-round ( 2/26 and 10 off 3) show.

"My favorite food is Afghani Rosh. I make it on my own too. Last time I was here, I made it for the entire team on Eid. Afghani Tikka is also very good," Rashid said on a YouTube channel ' The Indranil Basu' when asked about his favourite food.

He further added that "I never go to a place where there is a sweet dish because if I see them, it becomes difficult to control myself and I will definitely eat it."

Speaking about the Indian cuisine/delicacy he likes the most, Rashid said: "What I like the most here is Dal Makhani. We have had it in a restaurant in Kolkata and I really like it."

Asked about his eating schedule on the match day, the Afghan cricketer said that he prefers having light stuff for lunch.

"For breakfast, I take eggs with brown bread along with some fruits and juice. I am used to having my lunch at around 3 and eating light stuff like salad with a grilled chicken, or soup. Then I have my dinner after the match," he said.

The 24-year old mentioned that he carries a juicer with him for shakes and juices so that he can beat the heat in the summers.

"If you come to my room you will get lots of dry fruits which I bring from Afghanistan, Zafran tea, and dates. Zafran tea makes the body warm. It is usually to have in the cold weather. But it helps us to feel relaxed after we come back from practice," Rashid said.

