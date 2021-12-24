New Zealand cricketer rates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Since Rohit Sharma replace Virat Kohli as captain in all ODI formats, from then every body has there opinion on the cricketers, they both have created the buzz not only in the country even outside the country.



As Virat took his step down from captaincy it will be really interesting to watch Rohit Sharma's leadership. Many players has commented on this duo and now New Zealand star cricketer Trent Boult who played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in IPL for Mumbai Indians, commented on the leadership quality of Indian opener, Trent said "Rohit is a very experienced player. It will be exciting to see how he leads the Indian team. I have enjoyed playing under his captaincy at the Mumbai Indians. I used to observe him and his captaincy, his tactics while standing at the boundary. He's been an extremely successful player for India and I’m sure the team will perform well under his leadership,".



He further added, "He has been extremely successful for Mumbai Indians and there are high-pressure situations there. As a pace bowler I can understand that but as a captain he deals with this pressure well. I am sure Rohit will use his IPL experience towards the benefit of the Indian team."

While being asked about Virat Kohli's captaincy Trent, reserved himself by not saying anything, he said he can't make comment on the former captain as he never played with him, "I can't say that with too much surety because I haven't played a single game under Kohli but he has been an extremely powerful player and captain for India. Rohit can be a successful captain and it will be interesting to watch him lead," Trent said.

