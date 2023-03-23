New Zealand off-spinner Will Somerville to retire from all forms of cricket next month

Auckland, March 23 New Zealand off-spinner Will Somerville has announced he will retire from all forms of cricket at the end of the domestic season next month.

Somerville played six Tests for New Zealand between 2018 and 2021, taking 15 wickets overall. Seven of his 15 Test wickets came on his debut in Abu Dhabi, where he played a pivotal role in New Zealand securing a 123-run victory over Pakistan. His last Test appearance came against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2021.

"I've achieved more than what I thought I could achieve after becoming a professional cricketer at 30-years old. I've played nine seasons professionally and loved every minute of it."

"I'd like to thank Auckland Cricket for the opportunity to represent the ACES over the last five years. I'd also like to thank my wife Ellie and my parents for their support during my cricketing career," the off-spinner said in an official statement.

Somerville made his first-class debut for Otago in 2004/05 before moving to Australia and representing New South Wales in all three formats between 2014/15 and 2017/18. He then made his debut for Auckland in 2018/19, before earning a call-up to the New Zealand Test side for the series against Pakistan in the UAE. He will play his final game of cricket from April 1-4 in Nelson against the Central Stags.

"Will is simply an outstanding individual that makes the places he's in and the people around him better. Whilst we will miss 'Dad', as he is affectionately known, we wish him and his family all the very best for the next phase of life," said Daniel Archer, Auckland Cricket's head of Performance and Talent.

As of now, Somerville's 156 first class wickets have come at an average of 29.57. In five seasons for Auckland he has taken 86 wickets so far at an average of 27.24. In List-A cricket he's grabbed 39 wickets at 35.1 while his T20 returns of 40 wickets at 27.8 are coupled with an economy rate of 8.

In the ongoing Plunket Shield season, he picked 21 wickets at 27.95 including his best bowling innings figures for Auckland of 4/42.

"Will is an all-round wonderful human being and is certainly the ‘Dad' of the changing room. His calmness and humility as well as his skilful bowling will be greatly missed by the boys," said Doug Watson, Auckland head coach.

Somerville signed off by saying he will be moving into a new venture upon retirement from cricket.

"I've got a career to move into, as a financial advisor for Jarden. I've been working on that for the last three years so I'm really excited about that. Auckland's blessed with great spinning talent and I'm looking forward to watching that unfold in the next few years," he said.

