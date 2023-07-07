Litton Das to captain Bangladesh for remainder of Afghanistan series after Tamim Iqbal's retirement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 7 : Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday named Litton Das as the Bangladesh team captain for the remaining matches of the ODI series against Afghanistan after Tamim Iqbal announced retirement, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Litton could be a temporary captain for this series as Shakib Al Hasan is the frontrunner to become captain of the ODI side to go with his leadership roles in Tests and T20Is.

Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Litton captained the ODI side during India's tour of Bangladesh in December 2022 in the absence of Tamim, who was injured. He had led the team to a 2-1 series win. Litton also led the side in the Test match against Afghanistan in June 2023 when Shakib was out with a finger injury. the team had won that match too. However, Bangladesh faced defeat in the one T20I match that he captained against New Zealand in Auckland in April 2021.

"This is the end for me, I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don't want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket," Tamim had said in his press statement.

Afghanistan is leading the ODI series 1-0, winning the rain-affected opening match by 17 runs. The second ODI will be played on Saturday.

