15 killed, several others injured after 2 trains collide in Bangladesh

At least 15 people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Bangladesh, officials said.The accident took place when the passenger train headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka collided with the freight train around 4:15 pm.

The crash occurred when two rear coaches of the Dhaka-bound Egarosindur Godhuli Express passenger train were hit by a cargo train heading to Chattogram, Azizul Haque Rajon, a senior fire official, said from the scene by phone. He said it was unclear how many people were still trapped in the wreckage. Train service to other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident, he said. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash. Train accidents are common in Bangladesh, blamed mainly on unsupervised railway crossings, poor signaling and bad track conditions.

