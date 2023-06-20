Man attacks diners with axe at Auckland Chinese restaurants, 4 hurt

Wellington, June 20 At least four people were injured after a man armed with an axe allegedly attacked diners at several Chinese restaurants in Auckland, New Zealand police said on Tuesday, adding that the suspect was arrested at the scene.

Late Monday night, the police received calls from the suburb of Albany, a popular area for dining in the city, with reports of attacks at the Zhangliang Malatang, Yues Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot restaurants, reports the BBC.

A staff member at one of the eateries said the incident began without warning as the man entered and suddenly "took a hammer-like thing out and attacked people sitting at a table", while a chef described the aftermath as "like a war zone".

Police said that the suspect, a Chinese national, was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

The attack did not appear to be racially motivated and was being treated as an isolated incident, it added.

"We acknowledge how frightening this incident was for those involved, and for the wider community, and we are ensuring there is support in place for both the victims and their friends and family," police commander Inspector Stefan Saga said.



ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor