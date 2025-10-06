New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match 7

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in the seventh match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6, 2025. Both teams are seeking their first win of the tournament after heavy defeats in their opening matches. New Zealand lost by 89 runs to defending champion Australia. South Africa was dismissed for 69 in its match against England and went down to a big defeat. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

New Zealand vs South Africa Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match Live Streaming Info

Match: New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, 7th Match, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Live Telecast in India: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Match 7 Weather and Pitch Report of Holkar Stadium in Indore

There is no chance of rain during the game. The maximum temperature is expected to be 30°C while the minimum will be around 21°C. Conditions are clear and suitable for play.

The Holkar Cricket Stadium pitch is expected to favour batters. The ball is likely to come on to the bat and the short boundaries will help stroke play. The last match at the venue, where New Zealand played Australia, produced more than 550 runs. Batting first could be an advantage. A score of 320 to 330 will be a competitive total as the surface is likely to stay good for batting throughout. Fast bowlers may find some help with the new ball, while spinners will have a role in the middle overs. However, dew could make bowling difficult in the second innings.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Match 7 Playing 11s

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Toss Update 🪙



🇳🇿 New Zealand Women have won the toss and elected to Bat first.



An unchanged lineup for our second match of the #CWC25. 🏏#Unbreakablepic.twitter.com/j07ojxiVPx — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 6, 2025

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing