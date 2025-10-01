NZ vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs Australia Match in India

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The series gives both teams a chance to prepare for the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka. New Zealand aims for a strong start to the 2025-26 season. Australia looks to build on recent T20I wins against West Indies and South Africa. In India, the series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 2, and Ten 5. Fans can also watch live on Amazon Prime Video and Sony Liv.

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: 1st T20I, New Zealand vs Australia

Series: Three-match T20I series, Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 2025

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Match Start Time: 11:45 AM IST

Toss Time: 11:15 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: SonyLiv app and website, Amazon Prime App and Website

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Weather and Pitch Report of Bay Oval Mount Maunganui

There is no chance of rain during the match. The maximum temperature is expected to be 17°C and the minimum 10°C.

The Bay Oval pitch is expected to favour batters. The ball should come nicely onto the bat. Fast bowlers can get some help early in the innings, especially with swing. If swing is limited, they may need to rely on cutters and slower deliveries. Spinners are likely to focus on holding one end, as conditions may not provide much turn. A total between 200 and 210 could be competitive. Anything less could give the chasing side an advantage.

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy