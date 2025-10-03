NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs Australia Match in India

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia in the second T20 international at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, October 3, 2025. The match was delayed by rain and has been reduced to 18 overs per side with a 5.2-over powerplay. Play is set to begin at 12:45 PM IST. New Zealand made three changes to their lineup, while Australia made one change with Sean Abbott coming in for Ben Dwarshuis.

Michael Bracewell said the side will bowl first, following the formula of chasing on a damp surface. "We are having a bowl today. Whenever there is a little bit of rain it is better to chase and following that formula tonight. We got 3 changes. Sears, Neesham and Sodhi are coming in," he said during the toss.

Captain Mitchell Marsh described the wicket as nice and said there will be something for the bowlers early. "Looks a really nice wicket, has been under covers for pretty much the whole day, so there will be a bit in it for the bowlers early on. More of the same from our boys with bat and ball and hopefully we can win the series tonight. Sean Abott comes in for Ben Dwarshuis," he said.

The visitors lead the series 1-0 after defeating the hosts by six wickets on Wednesday. Skipper Mitchell Marsh scored a blistering 85 off 43 balls as Australia chased 182. Tim Robinson had earlier powered New Zealand to 181 for six with an unbeaten 106, but it was not enough. The third and final T20I will also be played at Bay Oval on Saturday. In India, the match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV app and website and Amazon Prime app and website

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: 2nd T20I, New Zealand vs Australia

Series: Three-match T20I series, Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 2025

Date: Friday, October 3, 2025

Match Start Time: 11:45 AM IST (Delayed due to rain 12:45 PM IST)

Toss Time: 11:15 AM IST (Delayed due to rain 12:15 PM IST)

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website, Amazon Prime app and website

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Playing XIs

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

The pitch, used in Wednesday’s opener, is expected to favour fast bowlers early. Frances Mackay said the surface looks a bit sticky and tacky with a slight tinge of green. She added that if bowlers fail to make early breakthroughs, it could be another high-scoring game.