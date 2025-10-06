NZ-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against South Africa; Check Playing 11s

New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team Match Toss: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in the seventh match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6, 2025. Both teams are looking for their first win of the tournament after heavy losses in their opening games. New Zealand lost to defending champion Australia by 89 runs. South Africa was dismissed for 69 in its match against England and went down to a big defeat.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said the pitch was good for batting. “We're going to have a bat first today. I think it's a pretty good surface. I thought even in our last game here, I don't think it changed too much. Maybe slightly slower in the second innings, but I think it's a good cricket wicket, good outfield, so looking forward to putting a big total on the board. Yeah, absolutely. I think we've got the benefit of playing here before, that we can post a good total, being able to continue to take wickets and knowing what was a successful total. The players are really excited to go out here today and make sure they stamp their mark on today's match. We know that the South African bowling line-up is so threatening. So we're going to have to be at our best to make sure we can beat them. It's hard to say. The weather seems to be a bit different because of the rain today, but there's been a few spits of rain around. So, yeah, for us, it's just about staying really focused, concentrating on our processes and making sure that we stay tuned and perform for 100 overs today,” she said.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said the pitch is good for batting. “Yeah, don't mind it too much. I think it'll be a hard wicket to defend later on the leg, so don't mind chasing that. Took our learnings from it, but at the same time, put it behind us as quickly as we could. Obviously, a quick turnaround, but I think that's a good thing to come off today and really start the tournament properly again. No changes,” she added.

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India and streamed on JioHotstar.

Playing XI

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing