NZ's Mark Chapman tests COVID positive, George Worker called in as replacement for ODI series against Netherlands

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series at home against the Netherlands after testing COVID-19 positive, ace batter George Worker will replace him in the squad.

New Zealand will begin the ODI series against the Netherlands in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, while the second and third matches, on April 2 and 4, will be played in Hamilton.

The 27-year-old, who was part of the T20I team against the Netherlands, tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test in Auckland, a day following the team's arrival for the first ODI in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed the news and said that the rest of the team are unaffected.

"It's really unfortunate for Mark and we're all really feeling for him at this time. He did the right thing by following the health guidelines and getting tested when he did," said coach Gary Stead.

Meanwhile batter George Worker, who last played an ODI in 2018 for New Zealand, will join the squad ahead of training on Monday.

"It's an exciting time for George to be back with the Black Caps and he thoroughly deserves his call up following his strong form in the Ford Trophy," Stead said.

The T20I match between the two teams was abandoned due to rain in Napier last Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

