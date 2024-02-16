NZ v SA: Williamson Becomes Fastest Batsman to Hit 32 Test hundreds

New Zealand's talismanic batter Kane Williamson achieved another milestone in his illustrious Test career during Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Williamson became the fastest player to register 32 centuries in the history of Test Cricket.

The 33-year-old achieved this milestone in his 172nd Test innings of his career, surpassing Australian star batter Steve Smith who did it in his 174th Test innings during the second Test of the Ashes Series at Lord's in June 2023. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and Ex-batting icon Sachin Tendulkar took 176th and 179th innings, respectively to reach 32 centuries in Test Cricket.