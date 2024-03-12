Musheer Khan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 29-Year-Old Record with Century in Ranji Trophy Final

Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, has etched his name in cricketing history by breaking a 29-year-old record set by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Musheer achieved this feat during the ongoing Ranji Trophy final clash between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At just 19 years and 14 days old, Musheer became the youngest player to score a century for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy final. His impressive innings saw him reach the milestone in 255 deliveries on Day 3, Tuesday, March 12. This remarkable accomplishment surpasses Tendulkar's previous record, who had scored a century at the age of 21 during the 1994-95 Ranji Trophy final against Punjab at Wankhede Stadium.

In the current match, after Mumbai was put to bat first, they posted a total of 224 runs in the first innings, with Shardul Thakur contributing a gritty 75 runs down the order. Mumbai's bowlers then dominated Vidarbha's batting lineup, dismissing them for just 105 runs in the second innings.

With a lead of 119 runs in the first innings, Mumbai resumed batting on Day 2, with Musheer and captain Ajinkya Rahane steadying the innings after early dismissals of Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lelwani. Both Musheer and Rahane secured half-centuries, ending the day's play at 141 for two.

On Day 3, Musheer continued his stellar performance, partnering with Shreyas Iyer after Rahane's departure at 73 runs. This partnership further solidified Mumbai's position in the match.

Sachin Tendulkar, who held the previous record for the youngest century in a Ranji Trophy final, witnessed Musheer's historic achievement firsthand. Tendulkar had scored a crucial 140 runs during the 1994-95 final, guiding Mumbai to victory.

Mumbai displayed a lot more discipline, patience and commitment in the second innings.



First, a crucial partnership between @ajinkyarahane88 and Musheer Khan put Mumbai in a solid position. Then, Musheer's stand with @ShreyasIyer15 has taken the game further away from Vidarbha.… pic.twitter.com/pq76C421mO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2024

Mumbai's dominance in the Ranji Trophy is well-known, having clinched the title a record 41 times in 47 finals. Musheer's record-breaking century adds another chapter to Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy, highlighting the promising talent emerging from the region.