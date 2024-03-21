Sara Tendulkar Seeks Mumbai Police's Help to Arrest Alleged Murderer

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, has reached out to Mumbai Police seeking action against an alleged murderer on Wednesday, March 20. Sara posted on social media about a man reportedly involved in killing a community dog at Renwal Eleganta.

The viral post highlighted the perpetrator's name as Jayesh Desai and lamented the bail granted due to perceived weaknesses in animal protection laws in India.

"He is accused jayesh Desai. He killed our community dog at Renwal Eleganta. FIR REGISTERED at police stn but now he is on bail bcos our animal laws are very week and it's bailable offence. Value of our community dogs is only Rs 50???? Shame on this person who killed helpless and innocent dog named as JAY....," read the post caption.

Sara Tendulkar, known for her impeccable fashion choices, recently made a fashion statement on International Women’s Day that garnered attention. She wore a beautiful green sleeveless maxi dress with floral prints, showcasing her elegant style. Sara's makeup was glowing, highlighting her rosy cheeks, pink lips, and accentuated eyes with mascara. She complemented her look with eye-catching earrings and styled her hair in soft curls.

Sharing her photos on Instagram, Sara expressed her joy in womanhood with the caption, "How I love being a woman. Happy Women’s Day!"