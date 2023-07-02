On this day in 2022: Jasprit Bumrah torched Stuart Broad for most expensive over in Test history

New Delhi [India], July 2 : On this day in 2022, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah created a world record for scoring the most runs in an over in Test history.

It's been exactly one year since England pacer Stuart Broad conceded 35 runs in an over, making it the most expensive one in Test cricket history.

With this, Broad is now above South Africa's Robin Peterson, who was hit for 28 runs by legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara in 2003. Following Peterson are England pacer James Anderson, who was hit for 28 runs in 2013 by Australian batter George Bailey and England's Joe Root, who hit for 28 runs by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj in 2020.

Bumrah quickly hit Broad for two massive sixes (one came from a no-ball), four boundaries, and a single and was helped with five wides in the record-breaking over. Broad conceded a total of 35 runs of which 29 runs went to Bumrah's account. Thus the star Indian bowler surpassed the previous record held by West Indies great Brian Lara, Australia's George Bailey and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj. Lara took 28 off one Robin Peterson over back in 2003, while Bailey (2013) and Maharaj (2020) also shared the record.

