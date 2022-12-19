Our batting line-up quite inexperienced: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's premier fast bowler, has pleaded for "patience and understanding" in response to his team's struggling batting order while also acknowledging that it is "frustrating as a team" to accept their performances.

Australia wrapped up the first Test against South Africa in two dramatic days which saw 34 wickets fall. The next Test begins at the MCG in Melbourne on December 26.

The South African batting order collectively experienced their poorest Test year in 2022, and they were bowled for less than 200 run mark eight times, which is a record for them. Their poor performance juxtaposed against the excellence of their potent pace attack; Rabada, for instance, has taken 45 wickets in just eight Test matches this year, leading the field.

"The batting line-up that we have is quite inexperienced. In fact, the team that we have is relatively inexperienced if you look at other cricketing nations. Dean Elgar is our most experienced player followed by myself and Temba (Bavuma). I've played 50-odd Test matches and everyone else hasn't played much. It can get frustrating as well and when I say frustrating I don't mean to single out the batters, it's frustrating as a team and you almost have to understand that sometimes this is what happens in a rebuilding phase," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rabada as saying.

"It's all down to belief and I think we have the belief. We will never go down without a fight," the South African speedster added.

Rabada pointed out the difference in levels of experience, which he emphasised there is just no substitute for.

"I've played in a team in a star-studded line-up, where you are literally playing with greats of the game. I don't think that happens quite frequently. Now, the situation that we're faced with, there's a whole lot of players who have come in, who have the ability but need to get used to the international circuit. So, there needs to be an element of patience and understanding but at the same time, you can't advocate for bad performances. However, we're quite positive," he said.

Rabada claimed that the bowlers are willing to step up while the batters find their footing because they are confident in their ability to keep South Africa competitive.

"If you don't have the belief, then I don't think we'd be able to go out and produce performances like we have. It's all down to belief and I think we have the belief. We will never go down without a fight," Rabada said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor