“Our Next Plan Is to Make It a Habit”: Harmanpreet Kaur After India’s Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Win (VIDEO)

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the team’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 victory is only the beginning of a new era in women’s cricket. She promised that the triumph will not be a one-time success as the Women in Blue aim to build a lasting legacy after their 52-run win over South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. “We need to give a lot of credit to out support staff. This team has been there from the last 2 years, we have not made a lot of changes which shows they really invested in us and today because of everyone we are standing here. This is the start, we wanted to break the barrier and now our next plan is to make it a habit. We were waiting for this moment, now the moment has come. Next year also there is a World Cup and then the Champions Trophy, so many big events coming up and we just want to keep improving every day, just want to keep giving our best,” Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation.

“When Laura and Sune were batting, they were looking really good. I saw Shafali standing there and I knew it was her day and she would do something special today. I felt I should go with my gut and my heart said that I should at least give her one over today. I asked her and she is always ready to bowl for the team. That was the turning point for her. When she came to the team, we spoke to her about needing her 2-3 overs. She said that she could bowl 10 for the team in required. That shows how confident she was, credit goes to her,” Harmanpreet added.

Put in to bat first, India posted 298 runs after Shafali Verma struck a brilliant 87 and added a 104-run stand with Smriti Mandhana. Deepti Sharma’s composed 58 and Richa Ghosh’s quick 34 helped India build a solid total.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt led a spirited chase with a century, but Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul and Shafali’s all-round show sealed the win. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team bowled South Africa out for 246 to script a golden chapter in Indian cricket history.

Before this, India had reached two World Cup finals — in 2005 and 2017 — but fell short both times. Sunday’s win made India only the fourth nation to lift the coveted title after Australia, England and New Zealand.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39).