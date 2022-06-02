Pacer Tayla Vlaeminck signs two year deal with Melbourne Renegades

Tayla Vlaeminck, Australia's pacer has signed a two-year deal with Melbourne Renegades after three seasons with Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League.

Vlaeminck started her WBBL career with Renegades and played for three seasons between WBBL02-WBBL04. She got her international call during this period.

"I'm really excited that I've decided to come back to the Renegades," Vlaeminck said in an official statement.

"It's enticing to be back at home and close to family and friends. I've grown up with 'Soph' and 'Wolf' and a lot of the girls. I obviously played at the Renegades with a lot of the girls beforehand as well, so I know everyone really well and hopefully, it's going to be an easy transition back into the team," she added.

The 23-year-old will miss the current season of WBBL as she continues her recovery from a navicular stress fracture, with her rehabilitation plan including working with The Australian Ballet.

"We're starting to make good progress now, which is nice," Vlaeminck said.

"I obviously won't be playing this season but hopefully I'll be able to contribute off the field, still get around the girls and help out some of the bowlers and look to play the following year, which is exciting," she added.

"Training at the ballet is something completely different... It's been kind of cool to get into a different high-performance environment to see how that works and grab a few little things here and there which I can hopefully bring back to cricket," further added.

Vlaeminck is one of the world's most exciting fast-bowling prospects. She regularly bowls with a speed in excess of 120km/h.

General manager James Rosengarten of Renegades said he is excited to bring Tyla back home and she is an important part of the team's future.

"There are very few players who have the skill-set that Tayla has. She is a match-winner with the ball and has the pace and skill to challenge the world's best batters," he added.

"Tayla won't play this year as she continues her recovery, but we're committed to supporting her through this period. She already has strong relationships at the club and we know she will be a great asset to our group off the field too," he said.

The Australian pacer had played a total of 33 matches in the WBBL in her career and scalped 27 wickets. She had also played for Australia's international team in all three formats.

In WT20I, she had played 15 matches in which she took 13 wickets at an economy of 6.04 and in WODIs she played eight matches and scalped 7 wickets at an economy of 3.94. She played only one test match and got no wicket in that.

( With inputs from ANI )

