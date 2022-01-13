Pak cricketer Yasir Shah freed in rape case after victim retracts statement

Pakistan legspinner Yasir Shah, who was named in the rape of a minor girl, has been freed from all the charges after the victim turned hostile.

Yasir's name was removed from the First Information Report (FIR) after the girl retracted her statement.

"The victim admitted that Yasir Shah's name was included in the FIR due to misrepresentation. Yasir Shah has nothing to do with the alleged rape case," stated a supplementary report from the Islamabad Shalimar police station, where the FIR was first lodged, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, the girl's aunt had filed an FIR alleging Yasir's friend Farhanuddin of raping her niece at gunpoint, and adding that Yasir threatened the aunt when she wanted to register a complaint against Farhanuddin.

The case against the pair was registered on December 19 under Sections 292-B (child pornography) and 292-C (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

"We have noted that some allegations have been levelled against one of our centrally contracted players. The PCB is presently gathering information at its end and will only offer a comment when in possession of complete facts," PCB had stated earlier.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor