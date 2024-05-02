Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani Intruder Gunned Down by BSF Near International Border in Samba

The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday, May 2, gunned down one intruder in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said IG BSF Jammu Frontier, DK Boora.

According to the BSF, the intruder was killed near the international border. Boora said that troops asked him to stop but he refused, later troops neutralized him.

IG BSF on Pakistani Intruder

IG BSF Jammu Frontier, DK Boora says "Our troops observed some movement across the border and monitored it. He (intruder) first crossed the border and when he tried to enter inside, our troops challenged him and asked him to stop but he refused, Later, our…"

"Our troops observed some movement across the border and monitored it. He (intruder) first crossed the border and when he tried to enter inside, our troops challenged him and asked him to stop but he refused, Later, our troops neutralized him...It seems that the intruder was trying to sneak in and maybe there were others from Pakistan as well...No major recoveries have been done from him. It seems he was sent just to probe," said DK Boora.

Further details are awaited.