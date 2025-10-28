PAK vs SA 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against South Africa in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.The series marks the start of the limited-overs leg of South Africa’s tour of Pakistan after the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

Agha said the decision was based on the conditions at Rawalpindi, where teams often prefer chasing. "We are going to bowl first. In Pindi, you never know what to restrict the other team to, we want to bowl as well as possible. We have a few new faces and a few comebacks too so I'm very excited about that. (On Babar and Naseem's return to the T20I side) They both have been match-winners for Pakistan in the past and I'm happy to have them back. We have two all-rounders, two pacers and Abrar as our spinner. Myself and Saim can also roll our arm over,"he said after winning the toss.

South Africa captain Donovan Ferreira said he would have also preferred to bowl first but was confident in his side’s batting strength. "We wanted to bowl first as well but now we have to bat well and try to restrict them after that. I have a role to bat at No. 6. We are excited to have Quinton de Kock back. It gives us a lot of confidence, not only with the gloves, he gives runs at the top of the order. We have Tony de Zorzi making his debut," Donovan Ferreira said.

PAK vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Streaming: FanCode App and Website

Live Telecast: Not available on any TV channel

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I Weather and Pitch Report of Rawalpindi

The weather in Rawalpindi is expected to remain clear throughout the match. There is no chance of rain during the game. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30°C, while the minimum is expected to drop to 15°C in the evening.

The surface at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is likely to favour batters. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat, allowing stroke players to score freely once they settle in. However, bowlers might get some help with the new ball in the opening overs, as the pitch offers decent bounce and a hint of swing. Spinners could find it tough if dew sets in during the second innings, as gripping the ball might become difficult. If the surface stays dry, the slow bowlers will look to exploit any turn available and could play a key role in the middle overs. A score around 180 to 190 is expected to be competitive on this wicket.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Toss Update. 🪙



🇵🇰 Pakistan have won the toss and elected Bowl first.



A proud moment for Tony de Zorzi who makes his T20I debut for #TheProteas Men! 👏



Here’s how we line up for today’s clash. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/d0g1LC4dNn — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 28, 2025

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed