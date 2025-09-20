Pakistan Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: The Pakistan cricket team has cancelled its pre-match press conference ahead of the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India, repeating a move that sparked controversy earlier in the tournament. According to the media reports, the team management opted not to interact with the media to avoid questions about Andy Pycroft’s appointment as match referee and the no-handshake row.

India Today reported that Pakistan has also brought in motivational speaker Dr. Raheel Kareem to boost morale before Sunday’s high-stakes contest. The team is looking to regroup after a seven-wicket loss to India in the group stage.

Following that match, Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. The move came amid heightened tensions between the two nations after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, the ICC has once again appointed Pycroft as the match referee for the India-Pakistan Super 4 game despite Pakistan’s requests to have him removed. Pycroft was also on duty during the previous India-Pakistan clash, where India captain Suryakumar Yadav skipped the handshake at the toss.

The Asia Cup Super 4s encounter between the arch-rivals will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2025.