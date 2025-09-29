Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Donates Asia Cup Match Fee to Families of Terrorists Killed in 'Operation Sindoor'

India won the Asia Cup 2025 title by thrashing Pakistan by five wickets. However, the final match in Dubai turned dramatic and controversial for both rivals. The Indian cricket team reportedly refused to receive the trophy from Pakistan’s Home Minister, ACC and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. After waiting for a long time, Naqvi left the field, taking the trophy and medals with him to his hotel room. The Indian team eventually returned to their hotel without receiving the trophy.

Adding to the controversy, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav announced that he would donate his match fee to the Indian Army. This drew a strong reaction from the Pakistani side. In response, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha stated that he would donate his match fee to the families of those killed in "Operation Sindoor," a major Indian Army operation against terrorists in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack in April. Reports suggest this includes the family of terrorist leader Masood Azhar, whose relatives were killed in the Indian assault.

Agha Salman: “We are donating our match fees to the civilians and the children who were martyred in the Indian attack”



- What an amazing gesture 🇵🇰♥️pic.twitter.com/4Q5UmD9uoI — Rayham (@RayhamUnplugged) September 29, 2025

Agha’s announcement has drawn widespread criticism, with many accusing the Pakistan team of supporting terrorism. Speaking at a press conference after the defeat, Salman Ali Agha said, “We are donating our match fees to the civilians and the children who were killed in the Indian attack.”

The remarks have escalated tensions, fuelling a debate on whether the Pakistan team is openly supporting terrorist families. Past India-Pakistan matches have often been heated, but this controversy has taken matters to a more serious level.