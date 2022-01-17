Pakistan Cricket Board asks players to leave BBL midway for PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board has asked Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf to return from the BBL in order to prepare for the PSL which commences on January 27.In a statement, the Brisbane Heat franchise said they are 'disappointed' that the opener, Zaman won't play in the remaining matches. He was signed by the franchise on December 31 last year, but he played just one game due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions. Meanwhile, Rauf confirmed via his Twitter handle that he was leaving Melbourne Stars with two matches remaining.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers lost out on the services of Rashid Khan for the rest of the tournament due to the spinner having international commitments. "Unfortunately the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed it had rescinded its permission for Fakhar to play our remaining games, along with all Pakistan players currently involved in the BBL, and summoned him to return immediately to prepare for the Pakistan Super League," Heat said in a statement on Sunday (January 16)."We are disappointed that he won't be able to play for us and he is disappointed he won't have the opportunity to get some more games in for us. He asked us to thank the fans for their support and wish the team all the best for the remaining three games," the statement added.