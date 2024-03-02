PSL 2024: Pakistan Mystery Spinner Usman Tariq's Unorthodox Bowling Action Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Quetta Gladiators' mystery spinner Usman Tariq stole the spotlight during his side's recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against the Karachi Kings.

Tariq, an off-spinner with an unconventional bowling action, struck twice in an over, leaving batters, fans and even Gladiators mentor Sir Vivian Richards surprised. He removed Tim Seifert and James Vince with the first and last balls of the seventh over in Karachi's innings.

Little is known about Tariq, and his age is not listed on major cricket websites, including the PCB website. He debuted for the Quetta Gladiators against the Multan Sultans on Feb. 25 and followed it up with a double-wicket maiden against the Karachi Kings.

Tariq's unorthodox bowling action, which includes a pause before delivery, creates a sense of mystery and makes it difficult for batsmen to predict the trajectory and pace of the delivery. This unique technique has also sparked discussions about its legality.

While some praise Tariq's innovation and effectiveness, others raise concerns about whether his action complies with the bowling regulations.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq commented on Tariq's action, saying his accuracy makes him a difficult bowler to play, especially for right-handers.

"He has a carrom ball and is very accurate," Misbah said on A Sports. "The spin is subtle, just enough to beat the bat. For right-handers, he's difficult to face."

Misbah explained that batters often try to play Tariq like a traditional off-spinner, expecting the ball to come back in. However, Tariq's subtle turn can result in an LBW or bowled dismissal.

"Facing him for the first few balls, even if you pick it, you can still make a mistake," Misbah said. "He will be a challenge in the PSL against international players who have faced world-class spinners. They'll analyze him on video."