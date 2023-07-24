 Pakistan dominates Sri Lanka for entire day to take full control of 2nd Test (Day 1, Stumps)

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 24 : Pakistan dominated the entire first day of the second Test match against Sri Lanka on Monday at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

At the end of the first day, Pakistan registered a score of 145/2 in 28.3 overs, still trailing by 21 runs, with Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique unbeaten on the crease with scores of 8(21)* and 74(99)*.

After restricting Sri Lanka to a score of 166 on the first day, Pakistan's batters didn't break a sweat as they aim to put up a massive lead over the hosts.

The Lankans thought they had the perfect start as Asitha Fernando dismissed Imam-ul-Haq in his second over of the day. The pacer found a knick which was caught by Nishan Madushka with a magnificent effort.

Imam decided to challenge the umpire's decision and ended up wasting a review for his team. Shan Masood came in to join hands with Abdullah Shafique to prevent Sri Lanka from orchestrating a comeback.

They were successful in their intention as they combined together to build a partnership of 108 runs.

Fernando struck again as the day approached its climax by dismissing Masood moments after he completed his half-century. Skipper Babar Azam came in to see off the remaining overs of the day.

Shafique had a moment of a scare before the end of the day as he was given out following an LBW appeal from Prabath Jayasuriya. He decided to opt for the review and the DRS showed that the ball would have gone over the stumps.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka were completely outplayed by Pakistan's bowling line-up. Unlike the last Test match, Sri Lanka batters failed to put up a show in the second Test. Sri Lanka's decision came to haunt them back Openers Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne failed to provide an ideal start.

Both batters who have opened the game for Sri Lanka on the same page this time found themselves on a different note. Once Karunaratne took the call for single, he knew it was a suicidal decision and he had sold his partner.

Masood was quick on the ball as both batters tries to steal a single. Madushka was caught miles behind the line following Masood's direct throw.

The next coming hour was a complete horror show for the home fans as the hosts were reduced to a score of 36/4.

Naseem Shah impressed most with the new ball in his hand and yielded benefits early in the game. Dhananjaya and Chandimal then stepped up to put a halt to the ongoing assault. They stitched together an 85-run partnership to keep Sri Lanka's innings from falling apart.

But Naseem was brought into the attack to put an end to their little revolt against the visitors. He claimed the wicket of Chandimal to bring an end to their stand. The rest of the Sri Lankan batters failed to put up a major show with the bat.

While Naseem Shah was a prominent figure with the new ball, Abrar Ahmed stole the limelight later in the day by claiming a four-wicket haul.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 166 (Dhananjaya de Silva 57, Dinesh Chandimal 34; Abrar Ahmed 4-69) vs Pakistan 145-2 (Abdullah Shafique 74*, Shan Masood 51; Asitha Fernando 2-41).

