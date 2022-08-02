Pakistan to host England for in September-October after 17 years

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that England will play seven T20Is from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore in what will be their first visit of the country in 17 years. The National Stadium will host the matches on 20, 22, 23 and 25 September, before the action will shift to the cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining three matches will be played on 28 and 30 September and 2 October.The seven T20Is will be part of the first leg of England's tour of Pakistan and they will return after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for three Tests in December.

"We are absolutely delighted to confirm hosting England for seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore as a curtain-raiser to a busy, entertaining and exciting season of home internationals," PCB Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan said.England is one of the top-ranked T20I teams and them playing the shortest format in the lead up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Pakistan will not only help the team management to finalise their preparations, but will also set the tone for December's three-Test series."In October 2021 too, England were scheduled to travel to Pakistan with both men's and women's teams, but pulled out citing concerns regarding the physical and mental well-being of their players in times of covid and strict bio-bubbles. England's decision came just three days following New Zealand's 11th-hour call to end their tour of Pakistan. Pakistan however, bounced back from that setback and even hosted Australia this year.