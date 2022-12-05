Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury

​Liam Livingstone​ has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match Test series against Pakistan owing to a knee injury. Livingstone had made his Test debut for England in Rawalpindi after earning a maiden call-up in the red-ball side. Livingstone, who was making his debut in the format, jarred his knee while fielding a ball on the boundary on day two, after England had posted 657 in their first innings. He remained off the field for all of Pakistan's first innings, but did bat in England's second effort, scoring an unbeaten 7 but looking in clear discomfort as he hobbled between the wickets.

He scored 9 in the first innings and did not bowl. A scan on Sunday morning (day four) revealed the extent of the damage. He will now return to the UK on Tuesday and begin a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the ECB and the Lancashire medical teams. At this stage, England have yet to make a decision on whether to call up a replacement.Livingstone also missed the Twenty20 series against Pakistan a few months ago after suffering an ankle injury.