WATCH: Sanju Samson's Dhoni-like Run-Out of Liam Livingstone During RR vs PBKS Match Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson produced a brilliant piece of wicketkeeping to run out Liam Livingstone in their IPL match against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The England batsman was on 21 runs from 14 balls with two fours and a six when he was dismissed. With more than two overs remaining, Rajasthan needed Livingstone's wicket to restrict Punjab's late surge, and their skipper delivered at a crucial juncture.

On the fifth ball of the 18th over, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a tossed-up delivery to Ashutosh Sharma. The right-hander played the ball towards deep mid-wicket, prompting both batsmen to run.

Livingstone initially went for a second run but was sent back by his partner. However, before he could safely return to the crease, Samson collected the ball and dislodged the bails with a remarkable display of agility and precision.

Despite a flat throw to his left side, Samson did well to gather the ball quickly before diving low to unleash a throw that found Livingstone short of his crease.