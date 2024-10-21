Jos Buttler Ruled Out of ODI Series Against West Indies; Liam Livingstone to Captain England

England's national cricket team has suffered a significant setback ahead of their ODI series against the West Indies, as skipper Jos Buttler has been ruled out due to a calf injury. Buttler is expected to join the team for the five-match T20I series following the ODI matches.

England's tour of the West Indies will commence with a three-match ODI series from October 31 to November 6. This will be followed by a five-match T20I series scheduled from November 9 to November 17.

Buttler's absence from the ODI series is a result of complications in his recovery from a calf injury sustained prior to The Hundred 2024. The keeper-batter has been sidelined since then, missing England's recent white-ball series against Australia.

Initially included in the squad for the Caribbean tour, Buttler has now been forced to withdraw from the ODI matches. Reports indicate he will be fit to participate in the T20I series. In his absence, Liam Livingstone will captain the ODI side.