Liam Livingstone to lead Lancashire in 2023 T20 Blast

Lancashire [UK], May 24 : Liam Livingstone has been named Lancashire Lightning's captain for the 2023 T20 Blast, which will start from May 20 onwards, announced the county cricket club on Wednesday.

The all-rounder returned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the weekend - where he has been playing for Punjab Kings XI - and will return to the Lightning side as skipper for tomorrow's (May 25) opening home fixture in the North Group against Leicestershire Foxes.

The 29-year-old has previous experience in the captaincy role as he led Lancashire Cricket in all three formats during the 2018 season and will take over the reins for this year's T20 Blast whilst Club captain Keaton Jennings continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered last month.

Speaking about being named captain for the 2023 Vitality Blast, Liam Livingstone said: "I love playing for Lancashire and I was already really excited to get back to Emirates Old Trafford with the opportunity to be available for the majority of this summer's Blast."

"To now be able to lead the team, is going to be really special for me. Obviously, it is something I have done before in 2018 but I feel like I have changed so much as both a person and a player in those five years and feel ready to step into the role again with much more experience this time around."

"We got off to a great start with a win over Derbyshire at Edgbaston on Saturday and we feel like we have unfinished business in this competition after finishing as runners-up last year. On paper, we have one of the strongest squads and we are determined to try and go one better this summer."

Head Coach Glen Chapple also commented: "It is great to welcome Liam back into the group and we are really pleased that he has accepted our offer to captain the side in this year's T20 Blast."

"Following Keaton's unfortunate hamstring injury last month, handing Liam the reigns for this summer's Blast gives us some consistency and allows Keaton to focus fully on his recovery."

"Liam is now a hugely experienced cricketer both on the international stage and in various leagues around the world and we believe he will bring a lot to the role this summer," concluded the coach.

Livingstone's fellow Lancashire and England star Phil Salt has also returned from his first season at the IPL with Delhi Capitals and is also in contention to face the Foxes at Emirates Old Trafford.

Salt and Livingstone will be available for the remainder of the T20 Blast after they enjoyed a successful winter in international white-ball cricket as they lifted the T20 World Cup in Australia - with both featuring in the final as England defeated Pakistan in front of a sold-out MCG.

Wicketkeeper batter Salt joined the Club ahead of the 2022 season and the 26-year-old played a key role at the top of the order, and with the gloves, as Lancashire Lightning finished runners-up in last year's T20 Blast.

