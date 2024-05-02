Manish Sisodia Moves Delhi HC Seeking Bail in Excise Policy Case

On Thursday, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took his plea to the Delhi High Court, seeking bail amidst allegations of corruption and money laundering linked to the purported excise policy scam, as pursued by the CBI and the ED. The request was swiftly brought before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora for an urgent hearing, with the court scheduling it for Friday.

Let the judge go through the file so let it come tomorrow, the bench said. Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd Irshad, representing Sisodia, submitted that the petitioner is an MLA and urged the court to list both the pleas seeking bail for an urgent hearing. Sisodia has moved to the high court to contest a ruling from a trial court on April 30, which denied his bail petitions in the two cases.

The trial court has dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the excise policy of 2021-22.

