Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Defers Order on K Kavitha’s Bail Plea Till May 6

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has postponed its decision on the regular bail application of BRS leader K Kavitha in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case until May 6.

Kavitha, currently in judicial custody, faces charges in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested her from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15. Subsequently, on April 11, she was arrested by the CBI from Tihar jail in connection with the same case.

The CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

Both the ED and the CBI have accused individuals of irregularities in the modification of the excise policy. Allegations include the granting of undue favors to license holders, waiving or reducing license fees, and extending the L-1 license without proper approval from competent authorities.