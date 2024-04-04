IPL 2024: Why Are Liam Livingstone and David Miller Not Playing in GT vs PBKS Match? | Explained

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

Both teams made one change to their playing XIs. The experienced Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza replaced the injured Liam Livingstone for Punjab Kings, while wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh came in for spinner Rahul Chahar. Dhawan confirmed Livingstone's injury after winning the toss.

"It's a good wicket, think it'll stay the same," Dhawan said. "Hence the call. A few games, the score has gone up, but it doesn't mean it will be like that every game, given all teams are very good. We're playing decent cricket, need 10% improvement. It's early, got lots of learnings, need to implement them. Livi goes out due to injury, Raza comes in."

Gujarat Titans, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, recalled star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson in place of the injured David Miller. Gujarat captain Shubman Gill revealed Miller is missing the game due to a "niggle."

"Would've bowled, it's a good wicket," Gill said. "Hopefully, it's going to be an exciting contest. We've started pretty well. Got a couple games on the road after this. Last year we did well. Miller misses out due to a niggle, Kane comes in."

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Asutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar

