RCB IPL 2025 Full Squad: Complete List of Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Day 1 of the Mega Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made some big moves on the first day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction to strengthen their team. RCB spent ₹12.5 crore to bring back Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who had a key role in their bowling attack before. England’s Phil Salt was bought for ₹11.5 crore, and all-rounder Liam Livingstone was added for ₹8.75 crore. Other notable acquisitions include young Indian talents Rasikh Dar (₹6 crore) and Suyash Sharma (₹2.6 crore).

The updated RCB squad after Day 1 of the IPL 2025 auction is as follows:

Phil Salt – ₹11.5 crore

– ₹11.5 crore Jitesh Sharma – ₹11 crore

– ₹11 crore Liam Livingstone – ₹8.75 crore

– ₹8.75 crore Josh Hazlewood – ₹12.5 crore

– ₹12.5 crore Rasikh Dar – ₹6 crore

– ₹6 crore Suyash Sharma – ₹2.6 crore

Players Retained:

Virat Kohli – ₹21 crore

– ₹21 crore Rajat Patidar – ₹11 crore

– ₹11 crore Yash Dayal – ₹5 crore

