RCB IPL 2025 Full Squad: Complete List of Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Day 1 of the Mega Auction

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 25, 2024 01:30 AM2024-11-25T01:30:07+5:302024-11-25T01:55:09+5:30

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made some big moves on the first day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction to strengthen their team. RCB spent ₹12.5 crore to bring back Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who had a key role in their bowling attack before. England’s Phil Salt was bought for ₹11.5 crore, and all-rounder Liam Livingstone was added for ₹8.75 crore. Other notable acquisitions include young Indian talents Rasikh Dar (₹6 crore) and Suyash Sharma (₹2.6 crore).


The updated RCB squad after Day 1 of the IPL 2025 auction is as follows:

  • Phil Salt – ₹11.5 crore
  • Jitesh Sharma – ₹11 crore
  • Liam Livingstone – ₹8.75 crore
  • Josh Hazlewood – ₹12.5 crore
  • Rasikh Dar – ₹6 crore
  • Suyash Sharma – ₹2.6 crore

Players Retained:

  • Virat Kohli – ₹21 crore
  • Rajat Patidar – ₹11 crore
  • Yash Dayal – ₹5 crore

