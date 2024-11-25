MI IPL 2025 Full Squad: Complete List of Players Bought by Mumbai Indians on Day 1 of the Mega Auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) have strengthened their squad for IPL 2025 with key acquisitions on the first day of the IPL Mega Auction. The franchise made four purchases, headlined by the return of pacer Trent Boult, who was acquired for ₹12.5 crore.

In addition to Boult, MI secured Naman Dhir for ₹5.25 crore, Robin Minz for ₹65 lakh, and Karn Sharma for ₹50 lakh. Dhir, who played for MI in 2024, had a strong bidding battle. MI ultimately used their Right to Match (RTM) option to bring him back.

The updated MI squad after Day 1 of the IPL 2025 auction is as follows:

Players Purchased:

Trent Boult – ₹12.5 crore

– ₹12.5 crore Naman Dhir – ₹5.25 crore

– ₹5.25 crore Robin Minz – ₹65 lakh

– ₹65 lakh Karn Sharma – ₹50 lakh

Players Retained:

Jasprit Bumrah – ₹18 crore

– ₹18 crore Suryakumar Yadav – ₹16.35 crore

– ₹16.35 crore Hardik Pandya – ₹16.35 crore

– ₹16.35 crore Rohit Sharma – ₹16.30 crore

– ₹16.30 crore Tilak Varma – ₹8 crore

