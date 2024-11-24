Liam Livingstone Sold To Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) For Rs 8.75 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

England’s explosive all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹8.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Livingstone, known for his power-hitting and versatility with both bat and ball, is expected to add significant depth to RCB’s lineup.

Livingstone’s aggressive batting, especially in the middle overs, makes him a perfect fit for the RCB top order, providing both stability and fireworks. RCB, who have consistently been in the hunt for an IPL title, will look to Livingstone to provide the finishing touches and to turn matches around with his all-round capabilities. was awarded the Most Valuable Player in the ECB's inaugural The Hundred competition. He was a member of the England team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup.