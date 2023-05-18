IPL 2023: Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals face desperate situation in final hopes for playoffs (Preview)

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 : Both the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in the same situation. With 12 points from 13 games, both teams are in the lowest half of the standings and are frantically hoping not to capsize.

Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday.

The Royals come into this game on the back of a few unpleasant results, which have had a say on where they find themselves on the IPL 2023 points table. With just a win from our last five matches, the Men In Pink sit sixth with 12 points. A win against Punjab can throw us into the mix for a place in the playoffs, provided other results also go our way. But for the Royals, it's all about controlling the controllable.

As for the opposition, PBKS too are in a spot of bother. With just one win in their previous six matches at a 'home venue', the Shikhar Dhawan-led side has struggled in the second half of the season and is all but out of the race to make the IPL 2023 playoffs. But they'll be keen to sign off on a high at the picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamshala.

Nestled amidst the mountains in Uttrakhand, one can't ask for a better place to enjoy a game of cricket. IPL returned to Dharamshala after a decade earlier this week and the locals were entertained to the brim with a high-scoring affair that went down to the final overs. Historically, the pitch and the conditions at the HPCA Stadium are conducive for fast bowling. And over the years, the pacers have ruled the roost claiming 89 wickets in 10 matches as compared to 26 by the spinners. Though the tale is no different in IPL 2023 with the fast bowlers, the previous game showed signs that the batters can also reap the rewards if they are willing to bide their time in the middle.

Jos Buttler may be struggling for runs this IPL, but it's only a question of one inning for him. And the Englishman couldn't have wished for a greater opponent than PBKS' Rahul Chahar. Jos has a strike rate of 179 and has scored 68 runs in four innings against Chahar. Despite being removed twice by the spinner, the Royals' opener has been his own, scoring at a rapid tempo.

R Ashwin, a seasoned campaigner and dependable presence in the Royals' camp, has been a significant contributor to our success over the years. Ashwin defines the Royals' way of life, whether it's his cricketing intellect that gets to work much before the squad does, or the prankster in him that keeps the team together and positive. However, when it comes time to bowl to Dhawan on Friday, the Indian international will have his work cut out for him.

PBKS' hard-hitting batter, Liam Livingstone, almost pulled off a miraculous chase against DC on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 214, the 29-year-old slammed 94 runs off 48 balls to keep Punjab in the hunt. His scintillating knock was laced with five fours and nine maximums. Livingstone will look to continue his brilliant form in their final league match.

Punjab's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter, Jitesh Sharma, is just one run away from completing 500 runs in the IPL. Jitesh has been impressive for Punjab this season. He has scored 265 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.88. Having missed out against DC, Jitesh will aim to end the league phase on a high note.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

