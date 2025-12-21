Pakistan Win U-19 Asia Cup 2025, Beat India by 191 Runs in Final

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs to claim the U19 Asia Cup title on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian side struggled in all departments as Pakistan dominated from start to finish.

Pakistan batted first and posted a commanding total of 347 for eight in 50 overs. Opener Sameer Minhas starred with a brilliant 172 off 113 balls, including 17 fours and nine sixes. Ahmed Hussain added 56 runs from 72 balls with two fours and a six. Usman Khan contributed 35 runs from 45 balls. No other batter reached 30.

Chasing 348, India started aggressively. Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a six in the first over but was dismissed for 26 off 10 balls. Captain Ayush Mhatre fell cheaply for two. None of India’s top-order batters managed to reach 20. Deepesh Devendran tried to steady the innings but could not prevent the collapse. India was all out for 156.

Ali Raza took four wickets for Pakistan. Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan, and Huzaifa Ahsan claimed two wickets each. Deepesh Devendran led India’s bowling with three wickets but gave away 83 runs in 10 overs. Henil Patel and Khilan Patel took two wickets each, while Kanishk Chauhan added one. All Indian bowlers except Khilan Pate conceded more than six runs per over, allowing Pakistan to post a big total.

This is Pakistan’s first outright U19 Asia Cup title. The team had previously played in the 2012 final against India, but that match ended in a tie and both sides were declared joint winners.