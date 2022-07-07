Pakistan's team masseur tests positive for Covid-19 in Colombo

Colombo, July 7 Pakistan cricket team's masseur Malang Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan contingent landed in the island nation on Wednesday evening for a two-Test series to be played in Galle and Colombo. The visitors' touring party consists of 18 players and 13-member team management, including one masseur.

The masseur will have to undergo a five-day isolation period and will be able to join the team, subject to a negative Rapid Antigen Test on day five.

Notably, Pakistan haven't had a masseur replaced on their away tours in the past. If Malang fails to recover in time for the opening Test starting July 16, the team management will have to hire a masseur from Sri Lanka in a makeshift arrangement, a ESPNcricinfo report said.

Pakistan will be training in Colombo from Friday and will play a three-day practice match in the city from July 11 to 13 before the opening Test in Galle. Sri Lanka are currently hosting Australia, with the second Test beginning on Friday.

