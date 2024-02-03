Lizard on Ground: Monitor Lizard Interrupts Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test - Video

Play was stopped in the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2024 One-Off Test match after a monitor lizard entered the ground. This incident happened on Day 2 of the SL vs AFG match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka's Colombo when play had to be halted in the 48th over mark of Sri Lanka's innings when the reptile crawled onto the field over the boundary rope. The field umpire decided to stop the play as the lizard distracted the players.

"We had an uninvited guest on the field today," host broadcaster Sony Sports Network posted on Twitter.

We had an uninvited guest on the field today 🦎😄 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 3, 2024

Dimuth Karunaratne scored his 35th test half-century, but Afghanistan's bowlers picked up three important wickets to keep Sri Lanka in check at 177-3 at lunch on the second day of the match. Sri Lanka has managed to get the score past 250, with Dinesh Chandimal completing his half-century.