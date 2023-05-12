Pathirana is perfect replacement for Bravo: Irfan Pathan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 : Young Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana continued to raise his stocks with his performance in death overs as he picked up a couple of wickets against Delhi Capitals in IPL.

On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings continued their dominance at Chepauk by registering an emphatic 27-run win over Delhi Capitals and virtually eliminated David Warner-led side out of the playoffs race.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan reckons Chennai Super Kings have found a perfect Dwayne Bravo replacement in Pathirana.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, "Every team looks for a bowler whom they can bank upon in the death overs. MI had Malinga, they have Bumrah. KKR had Sunil Narine during two IPL seasons when they lifted the trophy. CSK had Bravo and now they have Pathirana. He's a perfect replacement, plus he has genuine pace."

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said CSK is the only team in the IPL where fans keep on cheering even when home batters are dismissed because they eagerly wait for the arrival of MS Dhoni on the pitch.

CSK captain MS Dhoni once again marshalled his troops well. Dhoni led his team by example as it was his cameo of 20 off 9 deliveries that provided the late impetus CSK needed.

Speaking on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said, "Chepauk is the only ground in the world where spectators cheer when a wicket of the host team falls. Reason - MSD comes on the field for batting. The audience warmly welcomes its beloved Thala and wants sixes from him."

