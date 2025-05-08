PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Toss Delayed Due to Rain in Dharamsala; Weather Update Inside

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was delayed on Thursday due to rain at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Indian Premier League confirmed the delay on X, stating, “Toss in Match 58 between @PunjabKingsIPL and @DelhiCapitals in Dharamshala delayed due to rain.” Covers remained on the field with light rain falling at the venue.

🚨 News 🚨



Toss in Match 58 between @PunjabKingsIPL and @DelhiCapitals in Dharamshala delayed due to rain.



Stay tuned for further updates.#TATAIPL | #PBKSvDC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2025

Punjab Kings need a win to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Delhi Capitals also remain in the hunt and will look for a victory to stay in contention.

Weather forecasts predicted early morning thunderstorms and afternoon showers for Dharamsala on May 8. However, no rain is expected later in the evening when temperatures will dip below 19 degrees Celsius. The skies are expected to remain clear, according to Accuweather.com.

Read Also | IPL 2025: PBKS-MI clash shifted to Ahmedabad from Dharamshala

In case of a washout, both teams will share one point each. Punjab Kings would then move to 16 points from 12 matches. Delhi Capitals would have 14 points from the same number of games. If the match goes ahead as scheduled, it will have a 60-minute buffer time before overs are reduced. A minimum of 5 overs is required to get a result with the cut-off time set for 10:56 PM. The game must be completed by 12:06 AM on Saturday.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Mitchell Owen.

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal.