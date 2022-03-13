Pink ball Test: Jasprit Bumrah bags his 8th five-wicket haul, equals Kapil Dev's feat

Bengaluru, March 13 Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned with a fiery spell and bagged his eighth five-wicket haul to equal legendary Kapil Dev's feat in the longest format of the game on the second day of the second and final Test (pink ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

It was Bumrah's maiden five-wicket haul at home and eighth overall, which is now the joint-most for an Indian seamer after 29 Tests alongside Dev.

The pacer, who is just 29 Tests old, completed his eighth five-wicket haul by dismissing Niroshan Dickwella in the first session on Day 2. Only Kapil Dev has registered as many five-wicket hauls among Indian seamers at the same point in his career.

Of Bumrah's eight five-wicket hauls two each have come in West Indies, England and South Africa and one apiece in Australia and India. His 5 for 24 is also the best figures recorded by an Indian seamer against Sri Lanka, surpassing Ishant's 5 for 54 in Colombo in 2015.

The premier pacer has now taken his tally to 120 wickets in 29 Tests, which is the 18th most by an Indian bowler.

Resuming the second day at 86/6, Sri Lanka could add only 23 runs more and were bowled out for 109 in their first innings. It was Sri Lanka's second-lowest total (109) in Tests against India, with the previous being 82 all out in Chandigarh in 1990.

In reply, India were 61 for one in their second innings at tea, leading by 204 runs against Sri Lanka on the second day of the second and final Test.

