Kapil Dev Urges Citizens to Vote, Emphasizes Responsibility in Politics

Pune: "Those who go on vacation on election day should not talk about politics or polls. Vote first, only then talk on politics. Those who don't vote have no right to say anything about politics." said veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, while appealing to vote.

He was speaking at an event at a hospital in Pune. On this occasion, orthopedic Dr. Sinukumar Bhaskaran and the Director of the hospital, Dr Parmeshwar Das were present.

Dev said good people should join politics. "If every citizen wants responsible politicians to run this country, then it is important for everyone to participate in this festival of voting and vote in large numbers," he said. When asked about players involved in politics, he said it was their decision and asserted that even people in politics can come into cricket. If asked whether he would join politics, Dev made it clear that "every person should be active in their field" and that he would not go with any political party.